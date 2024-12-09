J Cole Fulfills Fans Wishes By Making Special Edition Of "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Widely Available... Sort Of

NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The physical copies of the "10th Anniversary Edition" sold out in the blink of an eye.

J Cole's fans can finally rejoice! The digital version of the 10th Anniversary Edition of 2014 Forest Hills Drive is now here! Well, it sort of is as there is a little bit of a twist and a price. Yesterday, the beloved North Carolina rapper shared that everyone could now get their hands on the classic via an Instagram post. "FHD 10 year anniversary edition with 8 unreleased songs. Forest Hills Drive was a double album at one point in time during the finishing process. This anniversary edition contains 8 of the songs that were included in that version. Available digitally tomorrow. 12pm eastern www.inevitable.live Thank you for the love."

To no one's surprise, everyone was obviously thrilled for this news. "COLE FANS ARE EATING GOOOOOOOD IN 2024," one fan wrote. "Shoutout to you for doing this bc im depressed that i missed out on the vinyl 🥹🫶🏼" another pens with much thanks. We are sure a lot of Cole supporters were feeling this way up until today. There were cleverly only 2,014 physical copies of both vinyls with their four respective tracks, as well as its CD. They all sold out extremely fast, so this is a nice gesture on the MC's part.

J Cole Makes Two Packages For 2014 FHD (10th Anniversary Edition) Available

However, those looking for it on streaming platforms are going to be a little let down. Time will tell if all of the bonus tracks will make it that far. Instead, the 10th Anniversary Edition is available for digital purchase for $10.00 USD on the EVEN platform. Rappers of all kinds have been using this newer site to share some exclusive music, interviews, and etc. J Cole is hopping on the trend now, and it's got some feeling a little sour.

Reddit users are complaining about how tedious the download process is, as well as the site having technical difficulties when trying to purchase it. Regardless, Cole didn't have to do this, so it's certainly a win for those who weren't on top of physical drop. Besides, all eight of the extra songs are included instead of just four on each alternate version. If you want to buy 2014 FHD in all of its deluxe glory, click the the "[Via]" link below.

