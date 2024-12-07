J Cole Releases "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Bonus Tracks And Fans Are Loving Them

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
They appear on a deluxe vinyl commemorating the album's ten-year anniversary.

J Cole is closing out his 2024 with a big bang, as he released two deluxe physical versions of his 2014 classic 2014 Forest Hills Drive for its ten-year anniversary. Both of them contain four bonus tracks each, and the blue variant arrived at select fans' doorsteps this weekend. From what people with that exclusive sneak peek have said, they are very compelling storytelling tracks that show off the North Carolina rapper's incredible skills. These tracks are "Die Together" – which some fans think parallels the theme of 4 Your Eyez Only – "Home Soon," "Judgement Day," and "Winter Wonderland." As for the tracks on the other version, they are "Keep Heaven Dancing," "Miles," "Black Man In Hollywood," and "Obviously."

Hopefully they all land on streaming services soon, as we're very excited to hear what else J. Cole had in the vault for the 2014 Forest Hills Drive era. But this isn't all that he did to treat fans at the end of 2024, as he also released his mixtapes on streaming for the first time late this year. Specifically, fans can now enjoy The Come-Up Mixtape Vol. 1, The Warm-Up, and Friday Night Lights on their preferred DSP.

J Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive Deluxe Is Starting To Arrive

In addition, J. Cole launched his Inevitable audio series in which he goes over his career with his manager and Dreamville cofounder, Ibrahim Hamad. Their most recent episode had Cole talking about Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d. city and the pressure and inspiration it provoked in him when it released. "When Kendrick’s album dropped, the journey got harder, the mountain got steeper. Because similar to when [So Far Gone] dropped, where it was like, ‘Oh s**t, there’s another person out there that has the same ambitions as me,’ it happened like that with Kendrick."

Not only that, but J. Cole even played some unreleased collabs with Kendrick Lamar during select Inevitable episodes, which fans obviously loved to hear. While their relationship is complex these days, all that admiration, care, respect, and collaboration balances all that out. In any case, we can't wait to check out these bonus 2014 Forest Hills Drive tracks and see what Cole's got in store next year.

