J Cole Thanks Fans For Supporting His Re-Released Mixtapes On Streaming

Cole has a lot to be thankful for this year.

J Cole may have had a pretty turbulent 2024 given the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, but he's closing it out on the highest of notes. Moreover, he launched a new audio series – Inevitable – touching on his career, he announced a 2014 Forest Hills Drive tenth anniversary show in Madison Square Garden in New York City (plus a special physical edition with previously unreleased bonus tracks), and he also re-released his old mixtapes The Come Up, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights on digital streaming platforms for the first time ever. The North Carolina MC expressed gratitude for his loyal and supportive fanbase in late November.

"This is a very special moment for me," J. Cole tweeted. "Been waiting patiently for this day, like a lot of yall have. I wanna say Thank you to everybody out there that kept these projects alive, even during all the years they were not on streaming services, especially this project right here. ‘Friday Nights Lights’ finally available now on all platforms. [...] To have a full idea of what this means for me personally, you would have to know the whooole journey. This Inevitable series we doing, is that. [...] Love to everybody tuning in, it’s really something special. The Come Up, The Warm up, and Friday Night Lights all up finally. Thank you."

J Cole Thanks His Fans

Elsewhere, J. Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad confirmed the bittersweet news that next year's Dreamville Fest in North Carolina will be the last-ever iteration of the festival. It's a very reflective moment for the whole collective, but a lot of it is probably falling on Cole's shoulders as its flagship artist. The battle certainly adds to that context, but it's nice that he can indulge in this nostalgia alongside his die-hards.