Wiz Khalifa Weighs In On J Cole's Legacy After Kendrick Lamar Apology

The rapper is of two minds.

Wiz Khalifa dropped by Club Shay Shay to discuss the current state of hip hop. He's an established star, following the same meteoric rise and subsequent transition to stoner celebrity as Snoop Dogg. It can be easy to forget, however, that Wiz Khalifa came up during the same blog rap era that produced the likes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole. He may no longer be as relevant as the "Big Three," but he's uniquely qualified to speak on their careers. This qualification is what made his opinion on J Cole so interesting.

Shannon Sharpe asked Wiz Khalifa how he felt about Cole's apology. The Dreamville veteran infamously took down his diss against Kendrick Lamar, and deemed it the "wackest sh*t" of his career. Wiz was not expecting the question, but he gave a measured response. He admitted that, as a rapper, he wasn't very into what J Cole did. "In hip hop, according to the rules," Wiz Khalifa posited. "Nah, hell nah. You're not supposed to do that." However, the Pittsburgh legend felt that what J Cole did was the smart move on a human level. "In real life, you can take back some sh*t that you said," he admitted.

Wiz Khalifa Dubbed J Cole The "Bigger Man"

Wiz Khalifa also felt J Cole proved himself to be the "bigger person" by apologizing. "It takes a bigger man to actually be like, 'I don't want no problems,'" he explained. "In real life, I f*ck with it... I'll let other people do the hip hop thing." Wiz Khalifa falls into the majority of rappers when it comes to assessing J Cole's apology. While it was generally frowned upon at the time, Cole's decision to apologize has since been praised for being a mature decision. Charlamagne Tha God was someone who initially clowned J Cole but subsequently changed his tune. "I’m a spiritual being living a human existence has nothing but respect for what J. Cole did," he said.

Wiz Khalifa also weighed in on the third person in the "Big Three" discussion, Drake. He was asked what he thought about the 6 God's motions against UMG and Spotify. Without missing a beat, the rapper said that Drake has always been the same person. "Naw, it sounds like a Drake move to me," he quipped. Wiz did praise the rapper's business acumen, though. "He's a musician and a businessman in my eyes," the rapper added. "I mean it's a smart thing to do."