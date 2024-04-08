Charlamagne Tha God Offers Nuanced View Of J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology

Charlamagne Tha God is easily one of the biggest commentators in the hip-hop world. Overall, his work on The Breakfast Club has elevated him to superstar status. He has been able to host The Daily Show while also dabbling in late night. Although some people do not care for his takes, others love to watch him talk on various subjects. Last night, Charlamagne was given a whole lot to talk about as J Cole issued an apology to Kendrick Lamar. The apology was in relation to the diss track "7 Minute Drill."

Throughout the morning, there have been numerous hot takes about the diss track. Most people are upset with Cole for deciding to end the feud before it even started. Additionally, some think that this is a sign that hip-hop is dying in terms of it being a competitive sport. However, Charlamagne Tha God has a different take on all of this. As you can see below, he is taking a very mature approach to the whole situation. Essentially, he doesn't blame Cole for apologizing. In fact, he is praising him for knowing the error of his ways.

Charlamagne Tha God Says His Peace

Charlamagne has always been huge on therapy and self-reflection. Having said that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he feels this way about J Cole. However, the average hip-hop fan is not having a good day right now. They are angry for the apology, and they were hoping for some more jabs. Whether or not Kendrick even returns fire with a diss track of his own, remains to be seen. Hopefully, we find out soon enough.

