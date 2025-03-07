J Cole Officially Shares The Wiz Khalifa Version Of "cLOUDs" To His Blog

Wiz Khalifa tantalized fans with a healthy snippet recently and fans were messing with it. Thankfully, J Cole pulled through again.

Don't feel attacked at all, them is just warning shots When I can do what I want, then that's when the problem start I roll another one and call it art Origami, you can smell the smoke all on my clothes I keep O's on me, taught you how to roll and smoke with me, your ultimate goal prolly High as f*ck in the whip, all the windows up, call it ghost ridin'

"And then now she gettin' twisted, gettin' faded / If i light another spliff, it could get dangerous / Go anywhere in the world and they know about him," Wiz Khalifa raps. This version was initially teased by him on his Instagram. "Cole asked me to do a verse on here and i don’t know when he’s gonna drop it," he wrote. So i figured I’d let yall get a sneak peek. Taylor Gang the world." Thankfully, J Cole was kind enough to do so as its out now on his Inevitable blog. "Wiz skating. TGOD. And he been on a wave," he captioned the post. He sure has been and for many years and we are so happy it's here.

J Cole continues to deliver and this time, he's done so by releasing the full remix of "cLOUDs" with Wiz Khalifa . However, this isn't really a slightly tweaked version of the existing source material. Instead, it's essentially the Pittsburgh rapper's track. Cole is merely a feature here, only handling the chorus. It's one long verse from the chill rap icon and a tremendous one at that. He sounds like he was made to rap over this beat from the beginning, skating with ease and then some.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.