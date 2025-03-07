J Cole Officially Shares The Wiz Khalifa Version Of "cLOUDs" To His Blog

J Cole continues to deliver and this time, he's done so by releasing the full remix of "cLOUDs" with Wiz Khalifa. However, this isn't really a slightly tweaked version of the existing source material. Instead, it's essentially the Pittsburgh rapper's track. Cole is merely a feature here, only handling the chorus. It's one long verse from the chill rap icon and a tremendous one at that. He sounds like he was made to rap over this beat from the beginning, skating with ease and then some.
"And then now she gettin' twisted, gettin' faded / If i light another spliff, it could get dangerous / Go anywhere in the world and they know about him," Wiz Khalifa raps. This version was initially teased by him on his Instagram. "Cole asked me to do a verse on here and i don’t know when he’s gonna drop it," he wrote. So i figured I’d let yall get a sneak peek. Taylor Gang the world." Thankfully, J Cole was kind enough to do so as its out now on his Inevitable blog. "Wiz skating. TGOD. And he been on a wave," he captioned the post. He sure has been and for many years and we are so happy it's here.
J Cole & Wiz Khalifa "cLOUDs (Remix)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Don't feel attacked at all, them is just warning shots
When I can do what I want, then that's when the problem start
I roll another one and call it art
Origami, you can smell the smoke all on my clothes
I keep O's on me, taught you how to roll and smoke with me, your ultimate goal prolly
High as f*ck in the whip, all the windows up, call it ghost ridin'