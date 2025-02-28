Who Had The Better Verse? Wiz Khalifa Fans Praise His Teased Feature On J Cole's "cLOUDs"

Wiz Khalifa is one of the blog era's most beloved acts right alongside rappers like J Cole, who recently dropped the single "cLOUDs." While most people might not put those two MCs together often, there's actually a very special link here. Cole's new song samples Wiz's Kush & Orange Juice standout "Never Been." The Pittsburgh-based lyricist decided to pay tribute to this history and expand on it by teasing his own new verse on "cLOUDs" via Instagram on Thursday (Februrary 27). "Cole asked me to do a verse on here, and I don’t know when he’s gonna drop it, so I figured I’d let y’all get a sneak peek. Taylor Gang the world," he expressed.

Furthermore, a new hip-hop Twitter debate emerged. Who has the best verse on "cLOUDs": J. Cole or Wiz Khalifa? The decision is pretty split, with many listeners preferring the North Carolina spitter's topical focuses and others falling in love with the Taylor Gang boss' flow and melodic embellishments. Most importantly, though, both brought their A-game when it comes to their pens and cadences, and Wiz clearly rose to the occasion that Cole set the precedent for. A full circle moment, indeed.

J Cole Wiz Khalifa Collaborations

Despite coming from a similar era, J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa actually don't have any traditional collaborations. Rather, they share just one track over the years: the remix to Yo Gotti's "Look In The Mirror." However, they seem to have a pretty solid behind-the-scenes relationship, as this "cLOUDs" and "Never Been" trade isn't the first overlap across their stories. Wiz joined the Dreamville music festival in 2022, and if this "cLOUDs" version with both artists ends up officially releasing, it would be a long-awaited and very welcome link-up.