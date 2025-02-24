Kevin Durant Provokes Kendrick Lamar Fans With His Shade-Filled Praise Of J Cole's New Song

Kevin Durant is coming under fire for possibly throwing shade at Kendrick Lamar with his praise of J. Cole's new track, "cLOUDs." "I don’t care bout none of that fake tough guy sh*t," Durant wrote in response to the song on X (formerly Twitter). "This is mastery." Fans in the replies were quick to theorize who the NBA star was referring to with "fake tough guy sh*t."

Regardless, Durant shut down the idea of targeting any one artist in particular. "I’m throwing shade at fans like you, been hatin on Cole this whole time. Just listen to the music and stfu," he clapped back at one user. In response to another, he wrote: "U took that as a personal shot towards your favorite??" Check out Kevin Durant's post about J Cole's new song below.

J Cole's "cLOUDs"

J Cole shared Kevin Durant's new favorite song, "cLOUDs," on his blog, The Algorithm, on Saturday. In doing so, he wrote: "Just wanted to share. made this a few days ago, then I added a second verse and was like 'man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there.' I didn't have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one… 'cLOUDs.' - produced by DZL, Omen, and small contributions from me." The release came just days after promising to deliver new music for fans in a separate post on the site. "I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It’s a juggling act that a blog post wouldn’t do justice in explaining. But with that said, I’m back tending to this garden," he explained at the time.

On the new song, J Cole raps about artificial intelligence taking over the artistic landscape, the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, and more. It arrives ahead of the upcoming release of his long-awaited album, The Fall Off.