Kevin Durant Stirs Up Angel Reese Dating Rumors With Latest Comments On The WNBA Star

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a fan against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center.
Kevin Durant and Angel Reese previously sparked dating rumors during a Team USA women’s exhibition game, last summer.

Kevin Durant has social media ablaze with dating rumors about himself and Angel Reese after he labeled the WNBA star his favorite female athlete. Ahead of the Phoenix Suns' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a reporter asked players for their top female athlete in honor of the start of Women's Empowerment Month. Durant quickly gave the title to Reese. Other players named Diana Taurasi and Serena Williams, among others.

The clip of Kevin Durant praising Angel Reese has been blowing up online and fans are loving it. "At the moment yes. She is great with the kids. Tru role model," one user wrote in response to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "He gets it, he knows ball fr." More used the opportunity to compare Reese and other WNBA stars like Caitlin Clark, debating who is the best in the league.

Are Kevin Durant & Angel Reese Dating?

It's not the first time rumors of a secret relationship between Kevin Durant and Angel Reese have popped up. After they sat next to one another during a Team USA women’s basketball exhibition game, last summer, fans quickly assumed they might be linked. Reese ended up shutting those rumors down on her podcast. “I don't even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody,” Reese said at the time. Despite not being interested in Durant romantically, Reese did describe the Phoenix Suns star as her “favorite player.”

In other news, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are on the outside of the playoffs looks in following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The team is currently in 11th place in the Western Conference with a record of 28-33. The disappointment for Suns fans doesn't end there, as Durant's future with the team remains uncertain. Prior to the trade deadline, reports surfaced about the team attempting to ship him off to the Golden State Warriors, but the negotiations fell through when he vetoed the move. "We can play the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason then we figure it out," Durant said on the Draymond Green Show afterward.

