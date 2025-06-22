The NBA announced a blockbuster trade on Sunday, leaving Kevin Durant pleased with his next stop on his journey. It was announced that the small forward will be headed to the Houston Rockets after two years with the Phoenix Suns.

During an interview at Fanatic Fest in New York City, Durant learned about the trade. The NBA superstar is known to be nonchalant. Fans anticipated his reaction. He acknowledged that he had known the trade would occur beforehand.

It was officially announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The trade includes the Rockets sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to Phoenix in exchange for Durant.

In a second interview, Kevin Durant confirmed he had “most definitely” influenced the destination by making it known to Suns executives that Houston was among his preferred teams. Fans are excited by the trade as it delivers a huge shift in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant Houston Rockets

Durant’s trade to the Rockets has increased the team’s chances of advancing to the NBA Finals in 2026. According to multiple sources, Durant’s trade increased the Rockets' chances of advancing by +850.

In Houston, he joins a team eager to evolve—one with potential weapons around him, like Alperen Şengün. Şengün led the Rockets in scoring in their playoff loss to the Warriors.

Now, with Durant in red and white, the expectations shift. A new chapter begins, one built on experience, urgency, and the chase for postseason redemption.

Durant has won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, an all-star team. In the off-season, Kevin named the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets as desired destinations. Durant became an NBA superstar with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He took the team to the NBA Finals in 2012.

Kevin Durant won back-to-back titles with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He secured the MVP trophy in 2014. He is a 15-time All-Star.