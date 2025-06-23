Kevin Durant has been having a whirlwind 24 hours thanks to his appearance at Fanatics Fest and some of the news that broke while he was there having a good time. If you didn't know, the superstar was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.

Overall, this was a blockbuster deal that led to some massive reactions on social media. Overall, Rockets fans are very happy. Additionally, Durant seemed pretty pleased about the news, as well.

Ultimately, we still don't know the full implications of this deal. But after a second place finish in the Western Conference standings last season, the Rockets stand to become a true contender.

One person who doesn't care much for any of this, is Lil B. He took to X on Sunday and said: "Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball shit yo ain’t got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you."

KD subsequently replied: "Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM..u wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that."

Kevin Durant Lil B Beef

For those who don't remember, Lil B had a one-sided beef with Kevin Durant when the superstar played out in Oklahoma City. The artist even had a diss track called "F*ck KD." The Based God had a put a curse on the superstar, and for the most part, it was working.

Eventually, Durant signed with Lil B's hometown team, the Golden State Warriors, and this prompted the rapper to lift the curse. Subsequently, Durant won two NBA titles.

Lil B - F*ck KD

Ever since leaving Golden State, KD's luck has mostly run out when it comes to playoff success. For all intents and purposes, the curse is back on.