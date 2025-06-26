Lil B Ends Feud With Kevin Durant After Issuing Apology Following Conversation With E-40

BY Devin Morton 536 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-b-apologizes-to-kevin-durant-hip-hop-news
May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Lil B briefly reignited his yearslong feud with Kevin Durant but quickly walked it back, praising him for the first time... ever?

Following the news that the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Lil B briefly reignited his feud with the legendary athlete. "Kevin Durant you still owe me that 1 on 1 you ain't ready real NBA I really love basketball and hoop I mean that! Whatever basketball court you want !" he wrote. "And yo raps is trash bithc [sic] - Lil B," referring to Durant's Jay Electronica-inspired verse on Stalley's 2024 track "Scared Money."

Durant responded by saying that Lil B asked him for a feature in his DMs. He added that if they played a one-on-one game, he wouldn't let Lil B get a shot off. Lil B responded with a simple "got it." Now, he's walking back his initial remarks, issuing an apology for his outburst to Durant via X (formerly Twitter).

"I just got off the phone with E40 I want to apologize to Kevin Durant for saying mean things that I don’t mean. I accept his clap back with all love and poetry because KD is a legend and a good dude," Lil B tweeted on Wednesday. He later added that he plans to "stay positive" because it's a "new era."

Read More: 50 Cent Fires Back At Zohran Mamdani's "Breakfast Club" Diss

Lil B Kevin Durant Beef

Lil B and Kevin Durant have been "feuding" for nearly 15 years. It started in 2011, when Durant issued a tweet detailing his disbelief at his popularity. The Based God responded by "cursing" Durant to never win an NBA championship. The following season, Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder made it to the NBA Finals but lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

In 2014, he briefly lifted the curse but walked it back by dropping the infamous track "F**k KD." Durant never went back to the Finals as a member of the Thunder, coming close in 2016 but ultimately losing to the Golden State Warriors, the team he joined in free agency that offseason.

Lil B lifted the curse after he joined the Warriors, and Durant won what are, to this point in his career, his only two championships. Durant has not been part of a team that's made it out of the second round since 2019, his last season in Golden State. The feud had been dormant ever since, and this short-lived back and forth marked the first time the two had interacted in years. Let's hope that all is peaceful between them going forward.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks Sports Kevin Durant & Lil B Reignite Their Decade-Long Feud Following Trade To The Houston Rockets 2.1K
Image via HNHH Original Content Happy Birthday Lil B: His Most Based Moments 14.4K
Kevin Winter / gettyimages Beef Kevin Durant Addresses "The Based God's Curse", Says He's "Cool" With Lil B 24.4K
Image via HNHH Original Content Wrath Of The Based God: A History Of Lil B's Disses & Curses 17.6K