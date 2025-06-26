Lil B Ends Feud With Kevin Durant After Issuing Apology Following Conversation With E-40

Following the news that the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Lil B briefly reignited his feud with the legendary athlete. "Kevin Durant you still owe me that 1 on 1 you ain't ready real NBA I really love basketball and hoop I mean that! Whatever basketball court you want !" he wrote. "And yo raps is trash bithc [sic] - Lil B," referring to Durant's Jay Electronica-inspired verse on Stalley's 2024 track "Scared Money."

Durant responded by saying that Lil B asked him for a feature in his DMs. He added that if they played a one-on-one game, he wouldn't let Lil B get a shot off. Lil B responded with a simple "got it." Now, he's walking back his initial remarks, issuing an apology for his outburst to Durant via X (formerly Twitter).

"I just got off the phone with E40 I want to apologize to Kevin Durant for saying mean things that I don’t mean. I accept his clap back with all love and poetry because KD is a legend and a good dude," Lil B tweeted on Wednesday. He later added that he plans to "stay positive" because it's a "new era."

Lil B Kevin Durant Beef

Lil B and Kevin Durant have been "feuding" for nearly 15 years. It started in 2011, when Durant issued a tweet detailing his disbelief at his popularity. The Based God responded by "cursing" Durant to never win an NBA championship. The following season, Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder made it to the NBA Finals but lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

In 2014, he briefly lifted the curse but walked it back by dropping the infamous track "F**k KD." Durant never went back to the Finals as a member of the Thunder, coming close in 2016 but ultimately losing to the Golden State Warriors, the team he joined in free agency that offseason.