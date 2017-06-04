Based God's Curse
- AnticsLil B Considers Placing Curse On CoronavirusLil B is waiting to find out more about COVID-19 before he decides to activate the Based God Curse.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLil B Responds After Ja Rule Curses The Minnesota TimberwolvesThank You Based God.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Is The Rap Game's Misunderstood PioneerSoulja Boy's mazy career ought to be a picture show.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLil B Lifts Curse From James Harden, AgainMaybe the Rockets will make it to the finals this year: TYBG.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsLil B Gives Seven NBA Teams The BasedGod BlessingThe ultimate blessing.By Milca P.
- SportsLil B Threatens To Curse Lonzo Ball Over Nas Comments"Nas is hip hop and always relevant" warns the Based God.By Trevor Smith
- MusicLil B Lifts The Based God's Curse From James Harden"It's official. It's done."By Trevor Smith