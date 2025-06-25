Kevin Durant isn't buying into Cam'ron's explanation for Tyrese Haliburton's tragic injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. When the Dipset rapper shared a series of pictures of Haliburton and other stars who have suffered Achilles tears over the years, he wrote in the caption that low top shoes are to blame. Durant issued a correction in the comments section.

“I know I'm the last n**** to say stop being fashionable. But STOP WEARING THESE LOW CUTS AND 3 QUARTERS. Please and thank you," Cam wrote, as caught by VladTV. Durant then replied: “Brother, that has absolutely nothing to do with these injuries."

Durant suffered his own Achilles tear during the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He ended up making a successful recovery from the sometimes career-altering injury. In the years since, he's returned to NBA All-Star form and even made the All-NBA Second Team twice.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury

Haliburton went down with a torn right Achilles tendon just minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The injury will likely cost him all of next season. In his absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder went on to beat his Indiana Pacers 103-91.

Taking to social media afterward, Haliburton vented about the injury. "Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense," he captioned a picture of himself in the hospital. "Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to 'come back stronger.' What a cliche lol, this sh*t sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind."

In other news, the Houston Rockets recently acquired Kevin Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns that involved Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick.