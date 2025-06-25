Kevin Durant Shuts Down Cam'ron's Theory About Tyrese Haliburton's Injury

BY Cole Blake 329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cam'ron had theorized that low-top shoes have played a role in the high number of Achilles injuries NBA stars are suffering.

Kevin Durant isn't buying into Cam'ron's explanation for Tyrese Haliburton's tragic injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. When the Dipset rapper shared a series of pictures of Haliburton and other stars who have suffered Achilles tears over the years, he wrote in the caption that low top shoes are to blame. Durant issued a correction in the comments section.

“I know I'm the last n**** to say stop being fashionable. But STOP WEARING THESE LOW CUTS AND 3 QUARTERS. Please and thank you," Cam wrote, as caught by VladTV. Durant then replied: “Brother, that has absolutely nothing to do with these injuries."

Durant suffered his own Achilles tear during the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He ended up making a successful recovery from the sometimes career-altering injury. In the years since, he's returned to NBA All-Star form and even made the All-NBA Second Team twice.

Read More: Kevin Durant & Lil B Reignite Their Decade-Long Feud Following Trade To The Houston Rockets

Tyrese Haliburton Injury

Haliburton went down with a torn right Achilles tendon just minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The injury will likely cost him all of next season. In his absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder went on to beat his Indiana Pacers 103-91.

Taking to social media afterward, Haliburton vented about the injury. "Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense," he captioned a picture of himself in the hospital. "Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to 'come back stronger.' What a cliche lol, this sh*t sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind."

In other news, the Houston Rockets recently acquired Kevin Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns that involved Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick.

Read More: Kevin Durant Stirs Up Angel Reese Dating Rumors With Latest Comments On The WNBA Star

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.5K
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 Basketball Kevin Durant Appears Pleased With Trade To Houston Rockets In Live Reaction At Fanatics Fest 910
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns Sports Kevin Durant Wishes Former Team Well 790
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six Sports Kevin Durant Argues With Fans Whether He's Top 5 In The NBA 1.7K