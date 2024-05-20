Jalen Brunson Gets Brutally Honest On Knicks' Season After Breaking Hand In Game 7

Jalen Brunson couldn't find many positive takeaways from the New York Knicks' season after the team lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon. He got brutally honest with members of the media in a press conference while discussing his performance as well as the hand injury that sidelined him for the second half of the game.

As for whether this season was a success, he said blatantly: "No... Did we win the championship? Did we get close? So, no. That's my mindset. That's just how it is." Brunson fractured his hand while defending Tyrese Haliburton at the rim in the third quarter. "I thought I just jammed it, to be honest with you," he admitted, before revealing that he could tell "something was wrong."

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 17: T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers guards against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As for his season as a whole, Brunson was highly critical of his play. "I would say there's pros and cons to how I played," he said. "The pros, obviously, are I played well individually at some points in the playoffs. The cons are that I didn't play well enough to help my team move forward. You can say I got hurt in Game 7, I wasn't playing well in Game 7. We had a 2-0 and a 3-2 lead, it's just hard to look at things individually when you don't help your team."

Jalen Brunson Reflects On The Knicks' Season

Check out a clip from Bunson's press conference above. The Pacers and Celtics will face off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

