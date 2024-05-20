Jalen Brunson Gets Brutally Honest On Knicks' Season After Breaking Hand In Game 7

BYCole Blake158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks walks across the court before Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson doesn't view this year as a success.

Jalen Brunson couldn't find many positive takeaways from the New York Knicks' season after the team lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon. He got brutally honest with members of the media in a press conference while discussing his performance as well as the hand injury that sidelined him for the second half of the game.

As for whether this season was a success, he said blatantly: "No... Did we win the championship? Did we get close? So, no. That's my mindset. That's just how it is." Brunson fractured his hand while defending Tyrese Haliburton at the rim in the third quarter. "I thought I just jammed it, to be honest with you," he admitted, before revealing that he could tell "something was wrong."

Read More: Fat Joe Fires Back At Chris Broussard After Catching A Stray Over Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson Matches Up With T.J. McConnell During Game 7

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 17: T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers guards against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As for his season as a whole, Brunson was highly critical of his play. "I would say there's pros and cons to how I played," he said. "The pros, obviously, are I played well individually at some points in the playoffs. The cons are that I didn't play well enough to help my team move forward. You can say I got hurt in Game 7, I wasn't playing well in Game 7. We had a 2-0 and a 3-2 lead, it's just hard to look at things individually when you don't help your team."

Jalen Brunson Reflects On The Knicks' Season

Check out a clip from Bunson's press conference above. The Pacers and Celtics will face off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Budden Is Tired Of Tyrese Haliburton Being Compared To Jalen Brunson

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1SportsJoe Budden Is Tired Of Tyrese Haliburton Being Compared To Jalen Brunson876
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 27, 2015SportsFat Joe Fires Back At Chris Broussard After Catching A Stray Over Jalen Brunson2.5K
Golden State Warriors v New York KnicksSportsKnicks Hit With Stiff Tampering Punishment3.0K
Miami Heat v New York KnicksSportsJulius Randle To Miss 2-3 Weeks, But Knicks Fans Aren't Worried533