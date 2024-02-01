Julius Randle To Miss 2-3 Weeks, But Knicks Fans Aren't Worried

Julius Randle will miss two to three weeks with a right shoulder injury. Randle went down with the dislocation during a game against the Heat last weekend. The veteran is averaging 24.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists this season. He stands a chance to be named to the third All-Star game of his career when reserves for the Indiana-hosted game are named later today.

However, fans aren't too worried about the injury. "Yes... if Brunson were to go down, they'd be in big trouble though," one fan said in response to a social media post asking if the Knicks "can still roll". "It's not randles team. It's been brunson's team," concurred another fan. Jalen Brunson is currently the team's leading scorer and assists provider, averaging 26.8 points and 6.5 assists per game.

Knicks Fans Credit Coi Leray For Massive Jalen Brunson Game

Meanwhile, Knicks fans are still rejoicing over one of Jalen Brunson's biggest games this season. With Coi Leray pretty in pink courtside, Jalen Brunson balled out against the Wizards on January 18. Brunson dropped a 41/8/8 stat line in the 113-108 win. It was Brunson's fourth 40-point game of the season and his first since dropping a career-high 50 points against the Suns in December. However, fans were quick to joke that it was Leray's presence that spurred Brunson's big performance. Prior to the game against Washington, Brunson was averaging 25.9 points per game through the first seven games of January. Perhaps it was the presence of Leray that, as one X user put it, turned Brunson into "2001 Allen Iverson". However, on the other hand, he was playing against the Wizards.

Despite the big performance, Brunson did not receive much help from his teammates. Randle was the only other Knick to break 20 points while the bench combined for just seven points. Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points. Meanwhile, Leray's close friend Kyle Kuzma had 15. At the time of writing, the Knicks are 31-17 on the season and currently occupy third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

