Damian Lillard Open To Blazers Return

Damian Lillard has revealed that he would be open to returning to the Portland Trail Blazers in the future. "Because of how I feel about Portland. How I feel about the organization here and my time that I spent here, in my mind I've always felt like that's how my career would end. Right now, I'm just in a space of like, this is where I am now. I'm in Milwaukee. I wanted the opportunity to contend, and our team has an opportunity to contend for this year and years to come. And I'm just living in that. But I definitely, when I was traded, I see a day where I'll be in a Trail Blazer uniform again before I'm done," Lillard said. Lillard and the Bucks were playing their first game in Portland since acquiring Lillard in the biggest trade of the offseason.

However, despite giving Lillard a one-minute standing ovation when he was announced, the Blazers did not go easy on the Bucks. Lillard had 25 points but a last-second floater from Afernee Simmons sealed a 119-116 victory for the home team. The loss meant the Bucks have now lost three of their last four. It's has not been an ideal start to the tenure of Doc Rivers, who was seen as a better championship coaching option to ousted first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.

Meanwhile, Lillard has had plenty to say while adjusting to life in the Eastern Conference. In December, he said he had no issue with the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton copping his signature "Dame Time" celebration. “I learned as a kid, when you dish it out, you’ve got to be willing to take it. For as many times as I’ve done it to people, I can’t be upset when somebody else does it. You know what I mean," Lillard said.

"I think that’s also a sign of respect and acknowledgment for knowing my history and knowing what I do. I didn’t mind it. It was what it was. I’ve also known that, you know, when you are having your moment, it’s important to be careful. Be humble in your moments because you just never know how the tables are going to turn or when they are going to turn. I respected it. We shook hands after the game. I wasn’t moved by it left or right," he continued.

