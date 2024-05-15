Joe Budden Is Tired Of Tyrese Haliburton Being Compared To Jalen Brunson

After a lot of trash talk from the Indiana Pacers after their dominant win in Indiana, the Knicks responded in a big way. The Knicks beat the Pacers last night 121-91, completely outplaying their opponent. Jalen Bruson showed out once again. The Knicks PG put up a slight 44 points for another one of his many 40-point games this postseason. The Knicks played with toughness and an edge due to the front running the Pacers displayed in Indiana. Everything was fantastic when the Pacers were up big, and they talked a lot of trash, especially their star player, Tyrese Ahliburton. After last night's no-show from Tyrese, Joe Budden never wanted to see him put alongside Jalen Brunson.

Tyrese Haliburton had a bad game, and it looked like the lights were too bright. He passed up open shots on multiple occasions, only scoring 13 points in what was a must-win game. When the Pacers needed him to score, Haliburton didn't stop, and it was super noticeable that he was passive. Many fans looked at Jalen Brunson's continued heroics in the playoffs as something Tyrese can't do unless he is up by 30. Joe Budden is done with the Tyrese Haliburton talk.

Joe Budden Says You Can't Compare Jalen Brunson To Tyrese Haliburton

Joe Budden says the Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson debate is entirely over. One guy has several 40-point games in the postseason, and the other guy has been shrinking against the Knicks. Knicks fans have a sordid history with the Indiana Pacers. There is some legitimate dislike on both sides. Last night, the crowd at MSG really got into the game after Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo and T.J. McConnell got into it, which resulted in the Knicks going on a huge run. The stakes were huge, and the crowd was rowdy, and Tyrese Haliburton was nowhere to be found.

The Knicks now have a 3-2 lead over the Pacers. The series is heading back to Indiana for Game 6, meaning the Knicks can close it out in Indiana. The series has been very entertaining and hard to predict. The Knicks are dealing with several injuries to key players and have rallied to lead the series. Indiana needs Tyrese Haliburton to step up and keep them alive to get to game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

