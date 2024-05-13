Rapsody Argues Kendrick Lamar’s Strategy Won Him The Battle Over Drake

Rapsody reflected on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s recent feud during a conversation on The Joe Budden Podcast on Monday. In doing so, she and Budden discussed how Lamar's strategy in the beef helped him come out on top.

The conversation began with Budden suggesting that Lamar’s “6:16 in LA” diss is the most underrated from the battle. “It was so smart,” Rapsody said. “Drake, he swung back. I didn’t think it was enough. But he swung back. I wasn’t mad at the swings. But whatever he could’ve said, Kendrick was so strategic. He swallowed that sh*t up so fast because he responded so fast. And then he hit you with a banger.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Rapsody visits SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Rapsody added: “It’s just tough. You gotta study the art of war. Everybody like, ‘He got three weeks.’ I was like, ‘He in there cooking over and over and over again.’” From there, Budden joked about Drake fans getting impatient waiting for a response to “Push Ups” from Lamar. Rapsody then mentioned how long Nas took to respond to JAY-Z’s “Takeover” with his own iconic diss, “Ether.” Check out the full conversation below.

It's not the first time Rapsody has spoken on the beef. When J. Cole was still involved, she discussed her two former collaborators during an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. It came shortly after Cole's infamous apology at the Dreamville Festival. Of that decision, she said: "He’s a man. He made his decision. But if I’m just speaking from me? If I’m in that position? I love this – the spirit of what this is, the sport of what this is.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Rapsody as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

