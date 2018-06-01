strategy
- Pop Culture50 Cent Explains How He Stays Sober While Promoting His Champagne Brand50 Cent revealed his strategy for remaining completely sober while still promoting his champagne brand, Le Chemin Du Roi, in his new book.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentHulu Upstages Netflix With "Fyre Fraud" Surprise ReleaseThey beat 'em to the punch.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At "Mi Mami" Criticism: "Let's Play The Game They Play"She reassures fans of her intentional money moves.By Zaynab
- MusicRuss Reveals His 2-Year Plan: DisappearingPOOF.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJustin Timberlake & Fox Team Up For New Game Show "Spin The Wheel"Expect crazy cash prizes. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNetflix Dominates With 112 Emmy Noms, HBO Contemplates More Digital ContentA shift towards "quantity" could weigh negatively on HBO's brand.By Devin Ch
- SportsLakers' GM Pelinka Says He Designed Roster To Defend Against The WarriorsThere's a plan in Lakers' Land.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel May Have Low Key Revealed "Black Panther 2" Release DateThe second installment may have a set date. By Chantilly Post
- SportsRussell Wilson & Ciara Invest In Plan To Bring Major League Baseball To PortlandRussell Wilson & Ciara could very well become MLB team owners.By Devin Ch