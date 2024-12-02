TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion Have A New Video On The Way

Tzuyu of TWICE 1st Mini Album "abouTZU" Press Conference
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 05: Tzuyu of TWICE attends her first mini album "abouTZU" press conference at Lotte Hotel World Seoul in Songpa-gu on September 05, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)
TWICE teases a new collaboration with some real Hot Girl s#!t.

After a phenomenal 2024, Megan Thee Stallion and TWICE will close the year with a soon-to-be international smash in their new collaboration, “Strategy,” previewed on Sunday (Dec. 1). The K-pop powerhouse teased the collaboration on Sunday (Dec. 1) with a 16-second preview of the music video, which will debut on Friday (Dec. 6). The snippet highlights TWICE’s sleek choreography intercut with shots of Megan commanding the scene, holding a rhinestone-encrusted megaphone. The teaser includes a snippet of Megan Thee Stallion’s verse.

She raps: “Talk with my body, that's my strategy / Other girls tryin', but I'm really hard to beat / He'll be mine off my strategy, my strategy, strategy.” “Strategy” marks Megan and TWICE’s second team-up. They previously collaborated on the remix of her viral hit “Mamushi,” replacing Japanese artist Yuki Chiba with the K-pop group. The track originally appeared on Megan’s project MEGAN: ACT II. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts.

TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion Tease “Strategy” Music Video

With "Strategy" on the horizon and a banner year behind her, Megan Thee Stallion continues to redefine her artistry, proving she’s as multifaceted as she is unstoppable. Her ability to merge worlds—from hip-hop to K-pop—ensures her reign remains both dynamic and enduring. Reflecting on her prolific year, Megan told Vogue, “I have the freedom to say whatever I want and put something out whenever I feel like it. That’s why I could release two projects in one year. I can wake up tomorrow and decide to do it all over again.” Her creative independence has not only fueled her output but has also cemented her as a boundary-pushing artist.

2024 also saw the release of Megan’s deeply personal documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, on Amazon Prime Video. The film chronicles the Grammy winner’s journey through fame, grief, and resilience, including pivotal moments such as the heartbreaking loss of her mother and manager, Holly Thomas.

