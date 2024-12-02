TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion Have A New Video On The Way

TWICE teases a new collaboration with some real Hot Girl s#!t.

After a phenomenal 2024, Megan Thee Stallion and TWICE will close the year with a soon-to-be international smash in their new collaboration, “Strategy,” previewed on Sunday (Dec. 1). The K-pop powerhouse teased the collaboration on Sunday (Dec. 1) with a 16-second preview of the music video, which will debut on Friday (Dec. 6). The snippet highlights TWICE’s sleek choreography intercut with shots of Megan commanding the scene, holding a rhinestone-encrusted megaphone. The teaser includes a snippet of Megan Thee Stallion’s verse.

She raps: “Talk with my body, that's my strategy / Other girls tryin', but I'm really hard to beat / He'll be mine off my strategy, my strategy, strategy.” “Strategy” marks Megan and TWICE’s second team-up. They previously collaborated on the remix of her viral hit “Mamushi,” replacing Japanese artist Yuki Chiba with the K-pop group. The track originally appeared on Megan’s project MEGAN: ACT II. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts.

TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion Tease “Strategy” Music Video

With "Strategy" on the horizon and a banner year behind her, Megan Thee Stallion continues to redefine her artistry, proving she’s as multifaceted as she is unstoppable. Her ability to merge worlds—from hip-hop to K-pop—ensures her reign remains both dynamic and enduring. Reflecting on her prolific year, Megan told Vogue, “I have the freedom to say whatever I want and put something out whenever I feel like it. That’s why I could release two projects in one year. I can wake up tomorrow and decide to do it all over again.” Her creative independence has not only fueled her output but has also cemented her as a boundary-pushing artist.