Megan Thee Stallion Ends Her Year On Social Media With One Last Twerking Session

This is Meg's idea of a strong finish.

Megan Thee Stallion decided to end this year off with a bang. Her final Instagram post of 2024 will apparently be a new twerking vid that she uploaded on Wednesday night (November 27), and as such, it seems like Meg will take a break from the online space for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, although we doubt that it will be a complete drought as there's still a lot to promote, celebrate, show off, and announce. But we also understand the Houston femcee wanting to separate from the Internet. She's had a busy year: two projects, a Nicki Minaj beef, more Tory Lanez drama, and plenty of other developments.

For example, Megan Thee Stallion sued YouTube Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Tory Lanez case. "Plaintiff is suggesting here that merely liking, linking to, or talking about an online post regarding a public figure is a criminal offense," Gramz's lawyers wrote in their petition to dismiss the lawsuit.

Megan Thee Stallion's Last IG Post Of 2024

"Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs and also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit," the motion against Megan Thee Stallion claims. "This is evidenced by Plaintiff’s Complaint, which reads more like a press release than a legal document. Defendant submits that that Plaintiff’s Complaint which is buttressed on dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations that at best only tangentially relate to the Plaintiff, fails to state a cause of action under Florida law and should be DISMISSED."

Meanwhile, new drops like the music video for "Roc Steady" ensure that Megan Thee Stallion will stick around in 2024. This social media break won't stop the news. Plus, fans will continue to enjoy her music until her next move manifests. Maybe the first twerking vid of 2025 will come with a big announcement. We'll see what's on the way...