Lola Brooke Aggressively Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion's Ex During Party

Lola Brooke and Megan Thee Stallion have never collaborated on a record, but they are part of the same generation of female rappers who have taken over the game. There's a general understanding that many of the rappers in this class support one another. We save proof of this pack mentality firsthand on during a recent party. Lola Brooke was captured on an Instagram Story by Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. Instead of showing love, however, Brooke decided to make her dislike of Pardi known.

Lola Brooke can be seen dancing and minding her own business out on the floor. As soon as she clocked Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, though, her demeanor changed. She flipped off Megan Thee Stallion's former boyfriend. Brooke did not want there to be any confusion about her intention, either. She pointed directly at Pardi to make it clear that she was addressing him. Lola Brooke then threw up her middle finger again. Brutal. Pardi was confused by the interaction. "What I do," he asked. "What i do?" Brooke didn't clarify what her issue was, but fans assumed it was due to Pardi's messy split from Megan Thee Stallion.

Lola Brooke Flipped Off Pardi Fontaine During An IG Story

Megan Thee Stallion accused Pardi of cheating on her multiple times. When the former songwriter refuted these allegations, the "HISS" rapper took to Instagram Live to call him out on his gaslighting tactics. "Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit," Megan asked. "Was it you getting your d*ck sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn't you, why the hell is you dissing me?" Megan Thee Stallion's vitriol has led to her fanbase largely writing Pardi off as a cheater and liar.