Lola Brooke & Jeremih Know Who They Want By Their Side On Sensual "No One Else"

The NY drill femcee knows how to slow it down too.

Lola Brooke is one of the artists in who New York who can really do it all. Based on her fairly small catalog, you can already tell that she doesn't like to pigeonhole herself to one lane. She can bob and weave in between different subgenres and eras of hip-hop, as well as R&B. Furthermore, Lola is also great at switching up her tone. She'll dish out brash lyrics but can turn right around and get more vulnerable or sensual. This weekend, that's what she's bringing to the table. "No One Else", shows how Lola Brooke will act if she finds the right man for her.

Acting as the man on pursuit is R&B mainstay Jeremih, giving this contemporary/90's R&B homage some extra credentials. If you're wondering what Brooke will do once she lets the right person in, she's here to explain that. "I always get what I want when I go put that s*** on / He never tell me I'm wrong when he see me in a thong (Uh)". In a press release for this "No One Else", Lola explains it a bit further. "With No One Else, you hear more of Lola, the lover girl. We all have feelings, and your girl is in a soft girl mood that you will hear more about with this track and maybe a few more". More you say? Sign us up because this is a banger.

"No One Else" - Lola Brooke & Jeremih

Quotable Lyrics: