Lola Brooke Has Found Her Perfect Match On Sentimental Single "You The One"

Lola Brooke and her man are giving each other all they have to offer.

Going blood for my baby, I see rojo-o-o Tell them b*tches in the back they gotta go-o-o (Bah) Sometimes I need love, sometimes I need a hug It's times I had a long day, need my feet rubbed He love me out loud, only do what I allow Late nights, no cooking, how that macaroni sound? (He know I'm, he know I'm)

"You The One" features her singing voice, as well some rapping, about how her and this guy are an ideal pairing. Her partner sees a future with her especially: "He said, "Baby, you can get whatever you like" He said, "Baby, you the one / All these other girls I know, I never show 'em love." Lola Brooke doesn't sport her singing talents all that often, so they are a bit of a work in progress. But that fearlessness to expand her range is a great sign of growth. Check out "You The One" below.

Lola Brooke may come off as cold and bratty, but if a man can melt her heart then she will shed her hard exterior. That's what happens especially when she finds someone worthy of her time. She's making that known on her new single "You The One," her third single post Dennis Daughter. These latest trio of releases has found her dabbling in the R&B lane, displaying her versatility. "No One Else," which features Jeremih , was all about her being freaky for her man and only him. "Go To Yo Head" was a diversion to her more aggressive roots and a pure slapper. But we are back to the more sensual version of Lola Brooke this weekend.

