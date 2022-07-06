Lola Brooke
- SongsLola Brooke Teams Up Drill Collective 41 For Explosive "Becky"Two of NY's hottest drill talents collide for a raunchy party slapper. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLola Brooke Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Lola Brooke's musical journey, achievements, and how she amassed her net worth in 2024. Dive into the rapper's inspiring story.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLatto's Guest Verses In 2023, RankedLatto achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper in 2023.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLola Brooke New York Listening Party Pepper Spray Incident Led Event Awry: Report"I think too many people were trying to get to close to her in her VIP section so the situation had to be handled with mace," one attendee speculated to "Page Six."By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesLola Brooke's "Dennis Daughter" Is A Bold Debut Featuring Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, And More2023 has been a big year for the women of rap.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLola Brooke's Debut Album Coming Soon, Sexyy Red Tells Twitter To Send Her NSFW Videos"Dennis Daughter" is a 12-track effort with features from friends like Yung Miami, French Montana, and Coi Leray.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCity Girls & Lola Brooke Rep For Femcees On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther big releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came courtesy of Rick Ross, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLola Brooke Links With French Montana For High-Energy New Song "Pit Stop"Lola Brooke is not letting up on the momentum.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLola Brooke And French Montana Shoot New Video In The BronxFans had mixed reactions to the video.By Mia Sims
- SongsLola Brooke Tags Bryson Tiller For New Single "You"Lola Brooke is in her R&B bag with this one.By Tallie Spencer
- ViralLola Brooke Falls Off Stage And Continues PerformingDon't play with her!By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsBlueface Confuses Lady London & Lola Brooke While Defending Jaidyn Alexis From Former's Shady TweetBlueface's baby mama shared her second single, "Workout," earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMeek Mill Praises Lola Brooke's Star Potential After She Raps "Dreams & Nightmares"Meek Mill says he knew Lola Brooke was a star from the moment he saw her. By Aron A.
- MusicLola Brooke: The Rise Of A Formidable Force In RapLola Brooke is apart of this year's XXL Freshmen class, so get to know the rising New York star.By Paul Barnes
- MusicXXL Unveils 2023 Freshman Class Featuring GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, And MoreXXL has revealed this year's Freshman class.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsLola Brooke's "Just Relax" Single & Music Video Are Seriously Nostalgic: WatchGet ready to go back in time to the '90s with the New York native's latest.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLola Brooke Addresses Dating In The Music IndustryLola Brooke says that she'd be willing to date someone else in the music industry.By Cole Blake
- SongsLola Brooke Taps Yung Miami & Latto For Massive "Don't Play With It (Remix)"Yung Miami and Latto bring their A-Game on Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It (Remix)."By Aron A.
- MusicLola Brooke Seen With Yung Miami & Latto Filming Visual To "Don't Play With It" RemixWho says women in Hip Hop can't get along? Lola's viral hit is getting an upgrade and fans are excited.By Erika Marie
- SongsLola Brooke Gets "So DISRESPECTFUL" On Her New SongThe "Don't Play With It" artist makes a statement on her first drop of 2023. By Aron A.
- Original ContentLola Brooke Wants To Make Jay-Z Proud: The "Don't Play With It" Rapper On Brooklyn Drill, Kim Kardashian & Pusha T Co-Signs & MoreLola Brooke joins HNHH to kick off 12 Days Of Christmas to discuss "Don't Play With Me," performing in front of Jay-Z & meeting Pusha T and Meek Mill. By Aron A.
- NewsLola Brooke Spits Sultry Bars For "On My Mind" SingleThe Brooklyn emcee told us that the visual to the track was inspired by "DMX's 'How's it Goin’ Down' and 'Can’t Leave Em Alone' by Ciara and 50 Cent."By Erika Marie