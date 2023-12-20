Latto's Guest Verses In 2023, Ranked

Latto's been everywhere this year and the near dozen features she's dished in 2023 have only helped elevate her status. No doubt, it's been a successful year for her, both financially and artistically. Latto showcased her confident rap style on several bangers. Needless to say, 2023 was a great one for the women in rap, and Latto certainly helped establish their reign.

Ice Spice took over the airwaves, while Sexyy Red delivered some flawless hooks. However, Latto’s success in particular is worthy of note because she's not necessarily a new face by any means. Her guest verses on a variety of songs have undoubtedly set her apart, especially when she could leap from songs alongside newcomers like Luh Tyler and TiaCorine to joining forces with heavyweights like Jay Rock. As a featured act, she also managed to snag her first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. So, overall, it’s been a stellar year for Latto! Here are the 11 features Latto appeared on in 2023, ranked from good to best.

Read More: Latto Reveals Her Ultimate Dream Collaboration

11. “The Grinch Freestyle” – Luh Tyler ft. Latto

The most recent of Latto’s guest verses appeared on Luh Tyler's “The Grinch Freestyle," released on December 15, 2023. Despite its title, the song is in no way related to Christmas. While Latto’s verse on this track is not her worst this year, it certainly isn’t one of her best either. “The Grinch Freestyle” is not a bad song, it just doesn’t leave much of an impression.

10. Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)” – Young Nudy ft. Latto & Sexyy Red

Despite being quite popular, “Peaches & Eggplants” contains what is arguably Latto’s weakest verse of 2023. Admittedly, the track is a certified club banger and is sure to get folks turnt at parties. However, in terms of lyricism and flow, it is not as impressive as most of Latto’s other guest verses. The beat is good, and her verse isn’t bad at all, but Latto served better features in 2023.

Read More: Latto And Sexyy Red Steal The Show In "Peaches & Eggplants" Music Video

9. “FreakyT (Remix)” – TiaCorine ft. Latto

Released on April 21, 2023, the “FreakyT” remix sees Latto and TiaCorine deliver an impressive rap performance. The two rappers go toe-to-toe, exchanging bars that sit just right on the beat. It's a solid outing from Latto that sees her trading bars alongside one of the most promising new faces out of North Carolina. Sure, it might not be at the top of the list of Latto's 2023 feature run but the "FreakyT" remix still stands out as a highlight.

8. “Boom Pt. 2” – Mellow Buckz ft. Latto

This track opens with Latto proclaiming she’s “finna tweak out in this b*tch real quick,” and that’s exactly what she does. Mellow Buckz's “Boom Pt. 2” runs for a little over two minutes, and Latto completely murks it from start to finish. The minimalist production accentuates her verse and helps her shine on the song. Without a doubt, it is among Latto’s strongest performances of the year.

7. “BOMB” – Black Party ft. Latto

It’s always a delight to witness two performers effortlessly blend on a track. On “BOMB,” listeners get to experience that happens with Black Party and Latto. While her verse on the track is short, it’s undoubtedly memorable. The two rappers are a great match on “BOMB,” we only wish Latto had a longer verse.

6. “Different Breed” – Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Swae Lee and Latto

A veteran music producer, Mike WiLL Made-It can probably make a banger in his sleep. He brought together Swae Lee and Latto on “Different Breed” and they both delivered strong performances. The song was released on October 16, 2023, and unfortunately is yet to enjoy considerable commercial success. However, that could change any minute as it could go viral on a social media platform like TikTok. It’s just catchy enough to gain traction on the video-sharing app.

5. “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke Ft. Latto and Yung Miami

“Don’t Play With It” was originally released as a single in May 2021, and featured rapper Billy B. Subsequently, it went viral on TikTok in 2022, and Lola Brooke decided to put out a remix, capitalizing on the song’s success. Eventually, the Latto and Yung Miami remix of the drill record was released on March 24, 2023. Each of the three femcees brought their A game and delivered memorable verses. Lola Brooke already set the tone with her high-energy verse and hook, and Latto expertly matched the vibe. The song went on to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 69.

4. “Fine As Can Be” – Offset ft. Latto

“Fine As Can Be” is a track from Offset’s second solo studio album Set It Off. The trap song features a high-energy beat, and both artists deliver as required. We can’t say for sure whose verse or performance on this track is better because they both went hard. However, it is undeniable that Latto ate this up like a handful of her other features in 2023.

3. “Champagne Shit (Remix)” – Janelle Monae ft. Latto and Quavo

Janelle Monae’s “Champagne Shit” was already a great record from an equally great album. The song’s remix was released on October 6, 2023. While some would argue that the original track is better, not much can be faulted in Latto’s verse on the song. The rapper rode the beat effortlessly, and her almost sensual delivery was just what the doctor ordered. Altogether, the artists’ verses blended quite nicely on the song.

2. “Seven” – Jungkook ft. Latto

“Seven” was released on July 14, 2023, and instantly became one of the biggest features of her career. When it was first announced, it raised many brows because the two artists were an unexpected pairing. However, upon its release, “Seven” converted listeners’ doubt into a pleasant surprise. Jungkook is a member of arguably the biggest boy band in the world right now, so the song was expected to be successful. However, it exceeded fans’ expectations and dominated airwaves and charts all over the world.

The song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also the first song by either artist to achieve this feat. In addition, “Seven” appeared on charts in over 50 territories. Furthermore, it set a new record for the highest-debuting single by a solo Korean artist in UK singles chart history. The song is now also the fastest song in history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Evidently, “Seven” is a fan favorite, and rightly so. Latto’s verse on this song is arguably one of her best guest verses of all time. “Seven” is an undeniable bop, and we hope there’s more of the pair to come.

1. “Too Fast (Pull Over)” – Jay Rock and Anderson .Paak ft. Latto

The only reason this would be an unpopular opinion for the top spot on this list is because it’s not as big a song as some of the other tracks. “Too Fast” was released on July 21, 2023 as a non-album single by the trio. Without a doubt, Latto delivered one of her best verses of 2023 on this track. Likewise, Jay Rock and Anderson .Paak left it all on the floor as well. The upbeat Hip Hop track is as hard as they come and deserves more attention. Check it out if you haven’t already, and you’ll see why we’ve placed it on top of this list.

[via]