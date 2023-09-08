Latto And Sexyy Red Steal The Show In “Peaches & Eggplants” Music Video

Sexyy Red is continuing her breakout 2023 with a guest verse on one of the longest-lasting rap hits of the year. Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants" with 21 Savage dropped all the way back in February and is still hovering around the middle of the Hot 100. It currently sits at number 59 and is likely to bounce back even higher, potentially even to its former peak of number 49 next week. That jump could be even higher as a result of a new remix released overnight, and the accompanying music video that dropped today.

Two of the most notable female rappers of 2023, Sexyy Red and Latto, jump on the song with verses of their own. They also teamed up to star in an accompanying music video where they absolutely steal the show. As you'd expect the video is pretty raunchy and the eggplant imagery is all over the place. In the video's first 4 hours alone it racked up more than 74k views. Check out the entire new video below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Expresses Her Confidence With Pictures Of Her Younger Self

Sexyy Red And Latto Give Their Takes On "Peaches & Eggplants"

Latto and Sexyy Red announced the remix on Instagram a few days ago, but it wasn't all they announced. In the caption of the "Big Energy" rapper's post she hinted at even more new music that could be coming soon from the pair. That post also featured plenty of fans in the comments expressing just how much they liked the pair's looks. Those looks are on full display in the music video and as you'd expect the YouTube comments are full of similar sentiments.

This isn't the only remix Sexyy Red is expected to be a part of soon. She's been teasing a new remix with Lil Durk for weeks. The pair have been promoting the song by taking friendly shots at each other on their Instagram stories for weeks. What do you think of the new video for Latto and Sexyy Red's remix of "Peaches & Eggplants"? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Isn’t Feeling Fans’ Out Of This World Drawing Of Her

[Via]