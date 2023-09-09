Sexyy Red Teases New Song, Social Media Reacts

Sexyy Red recently hopped on social media, providing fans with a highly-anticipated update on some new music. The St. Louis born performer went on Instagram Live to tease an upcoming track, which features her repeatedly telling listeners to shake their dreads. She danced along to the high-energy song, and social media users weighed in.

In a clip from the livestream, Sexyy Red appears to truly commit to banging her head, which was pointed out heavily in the comments section. She's yet to announce an official release date for the new track, but regardless, fans can't wait. "If she get Sosa on that he killing that beat," one user notes. Others called for a Waka Flocka Flame collab. The upcoming song is reportedly titled "Shake Yo Dreads."

Sexyy Red Previews "Shake Yo Dreads"

Recently, Sexyy Red teamed up with Latto to drop a remix of Young Nudy's song, "Peaches & Eggplants." The duo star in the music video for the remix, adding some characteristically raunchy bars to the hit. Latto even snuck in a reference to Coi Leray's dad Benzino, which seems to have reignited their previous beef.

Sexyy Red's also gearing up to drop a remix of her song "Hellcats SRTs" with Lil Durk. Earlier this month, they posed with some stacks of cash to tease the upcoming collab. They've yet to let fans know when to expect the remix, however, some speculate that it will drop on 10/13. She was also recently spotted in the studio alongside Brent Faiyaz. It's unclear exactly what the two of them could have been working on, but it got fans thinking about what they could have in the works. Share your thoughts on the teaser down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

Social Media Reacts To "Shake Yo Dreads"

