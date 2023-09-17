Moneybagg Yo Featured In Sexyy Red Video, Twitter Reacts

Moneybagg Yo is a “backup dancer” in Sexyy Red’s upcoming music video.

Recently, a clip has hit the internet showing Moneybagg Yo on set of a new Sexyy Red music video. The video is for Sexyy Red's eagerly-anticipated track, reportedly titled "Shake Yo Dreads." He appears behind the St. Louis hitmaker, dancing to the music and shaking his dreads.

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about the clip. Some are hoping that the two of them will team up for a collab, while others are simply clowning Moneybagg Yo. Twitter commenters are out in full force calling him a "video vixen," and claiming that the only female rapper who could ever get him to be a backup dancer in a video is Sexyy Red.

Moneybagg Yo Is A "Video Vixen" With Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red first teased "Shake Yo Dreads" during an Instagram Live a couple weeks back. Immediately, fans couldn't wait to hear the full version. She banged her head to the catchy track, resulting in a slew of hilarious memes. Some are even now calling for her to collaborate with Waka Flocka Flame or Chief Keef. She's still hot off the release of "Hellcats SRTs 2" alongside Lil Durk, as well as a Young Nudy remix with Latto. She teamed up with the "Put It On Da Floor" performer to drop some raunchy bars on a remix of "Peaches & Eggplants" earlier this month, starring in an equally eye-catching music video.

Twitter Reacts To Moneybagg Yo In Sexyy Red Video

It's safe to say that social media users are split when it comes to Moneybagg Yo's appearance in the clip. With that being said, it's clear that many will be tuning in once the video drops. Are you looking forward to seeing Moneybagg Yo in Sexyy Red's new music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red and Moneybagg Yo. Check out some reactions to the clip down below.

