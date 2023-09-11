Moneybagg Yo Fan Almost Passes Out When He Touches Her Hand

One particular fan was pretty excited to see the rapper.

Many celebrities and musicians are used to extreme reactions when they interact with fans. But even then Moneybagg Yo probably wasn't expecting a woman to almost pass out completely after just touching her hand. The interaction came after an absolutely packed show the rapper put on in Houston. During a walk through the crowd he reaches for a number of fans and one in particular nearly loses consciousness entirely.

Fans in the comments thought it was pretty hilarious too. "Man nobody passing out over moneybagg yo," jokes one of the top comments on the post. "caption cap af," another fan suggests calling out Akadamiks, who reposted the video. Because he reposted it with another clip showing off the full arena attendance for the show many thought it could have been paid promotion. The post has racked up less than 4,000 likes since it was posted earlier today. Check out both videos in their entirety below.

Moneybagg Yo Causes Fan To Almost Faint With Just A Touch

Moneybagg Yo concerts have been a hot topic of debate recently. He was called out online for allegedly throwing out fake money to fans during his shows. In his response, he kept it very unclear how valid the accusations are. "Y'all just wanna say my name for anything I see. I might throw ones but ion care how much money I got I'm not throwing out real or fake bunnies," he said.

Last month, Moneybagg Yo was reportedly forced to cancel some of his tour dates due to low ticket sales. While it's clear from the video that some of his shows still draw quite an impressive crowd, his tour has turned out shorter than originally announced. Those reports may also serve as evidence for why Akademiks post of the video could be paid promotion. What do you think of Moneybagg Yo causing a fan to nearly faint in the audience of his concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

