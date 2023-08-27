Moneybagg Yo Responds To Claims He Throws Fake Money At Shows

Moneybagg Yo shows have been pretty rowdy and buzzed-about these days, whether for its thirsty fans or claims of counterfeit cash. Moreover, rumors recently surfaced online that the Memphis MC threw out fake dollar bills during a recent appearance and performance at a club. It’s not exactly unheard of; after all, some artists want all of the show but don’t actually want to lighten their pockets in the slightest. Still, it seems like he treats accusations that he’s not real enough the same no matter what the topic area is. Furthermore, the Hard To Love rapper recently addressed this speculation on his Instagram Story- but he could’ve phrased it in a clearer way.

“Y’all just wanna say my name for anything I see,” Moneybagg Yo wrote on the social media platform. “I might throw ones but ion care how much money I got I’m not throwing out real or fake bunnies. Wrong Man s**t big Capp !!” Still, the question remains: are they real or fake, and why would you mention that you wouldn’t throw either? Regardless, it seems like Bagg only throws ones no matter what they are, and will always retort attacks on his authenticity.

Moneybagg Yo Addresses Accusations Of Making Fake Money Rain

Unfortunately, no matter what kind of cash is getting thrown around at these shows, they don’t always end well. For example, fire marshals recently shut down one of his performances, reportedly due to an overcrowded attendance. The Larger Than Life tour, supported by artists like Finesse2tymes and Sexyy Red, has had its fair share of hiccups outside of this. In fact, some shows were canceled due to low ticket sales, so on either side of the seat-filling spectrum, there have been complications.

Meanwhile, it still seems like everyone involved is having a great time at these live events. As such, hopefully the authenticity of the cash that they throw for show to begin with isn’t such a big issue in the future. It must disappoint you to think you got some extra cash, but if the show works, you might just get inspiration to get out there and make it yourself. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Moneybagg Yo.

