Moneybagg Yo’s Concert Ends Early After Fire Marshals Step In

Moneybagg announced his Larger Than Life tour early this summer in June. His running mates that are with him are Finesse2tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB FATT. Unfortunately, the shows are not going according to plan for the Memphis, Tennessee rapper. Fans have certainly dealt with a rollercoaster of emotions because a handful of Moneybagg’s shows were nixed. The issue behind it all was low ticket sales.

Fans were extremely upset and for good reason. The reason is that some of the announcements were about shows during the same week. The ones that were talked about on Twitter were Orlando and Philadelphia. However, some fans were blaming the face of the tour for various reasons. Someone said, “these street rappers got no substance in they music. nobody tryn see them walk back and forth in stage for an hour.” The person believes Moneybagg Yo for thinking he is a bigger artist than the name of his tour claims he is.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Remembers Nate Dogg On His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo Is Shut Down: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

But this time that is not the case, as his most recent show was canceled on sight. DJ Akademiks posted this video on his Instagram with the caption, “Fire Marshalls shut down Moneybagg Yo’s show due to over capacity.” At least the rapper can say he sells out shows after all? The crowd appears to be overflowing and with the recent tragedy of the Astroworld Festival, it might have been the safe bet to shut it down. Especially because Moneybagg’s concert is indoors, it makes for an even more unsafe environment.

What are your thoughts on Moneybagg Yo’s concert getting canceled right away? If you were attending his show last night how upset would you be? Do you agree with the Fire marshals putting an end to the performance so early? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Tom Brady Delivers Shirtless Thirst Trap As Irina Shayk Rumors Swirl