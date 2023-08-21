Tom Brady Delivers Shirtless Thirst Trap As Irina Shayk Rumors Swirl

Tom Brady is entering a brand-new chapter of his life. Overall, this is the first time in decades that he will not be going to an NFL training camp. Instead, he will be watching the games on TV from the comfort of his own home. A year from now, he will likely be going over to Fox, where he will get to try something new. Either way, there are a lot of changes in Brady’s life. He is no longer with Gisele Bundchen and gets to be a bachelor. Although, his dating life is already getting quite a bit of attention.

For instance, Tom Brady is currently dating supermodel Irina Shayk. The two have been spending quite a bit of time together, and they seem to be very happy. In fact, both are doing everything they can for this relationship to work. As we previously reported, Shayk is even cutting ties with friends whom she believes will go to the press with details and rumors. Meanwhile, Brady has been living his life and is also feeling extra confident. This was put on full display with a recent Instagram post.

Tom Brady On IG

Image via Instagram

In the photo above posted to Brady’s Instagram story, you can see him with his shirt off. Moreover, the camera was pointed in that typical angle that indicates someone is trying to take a thirst trap. Meanwhile, he got in some promotion while speaking about his Brady Brand. “Side effects of @tb12sports protein… mid august rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to,” Brady wrote. Although, we doubt he will actually come out of retirement. That would just be silly.

There are plenty of NFL teams that would probably love for Brady to decide to come back and play for them. However, at this point, most NFL fans probably just want him to go do something else. After seven Super Bowls, we understand how great he is. There is no need for further confirmation. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

