Tom Brady Is Feeling Grateful Amid Irina Shayk Romance

Tom Brady has been making quite a few headlines as of late. Overall, he used to make headlines in the past thanks to his play out on the football field. However, he is now making headlines thanks to the fact that he is an eligible bachelor. Following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, many have wondered who Brady will date next. Some theorized that he was actually dating Kim Kardashian. However, it turns out that he has actually been seeing none other than supermodel Irina Shayk.

The two have been spotted on numerous dates as of late, and they appear quite happy. Although it is unknown the status of their relationship, the fact remains that they are together in some capacity. They probably haven’t seen each other in a while though as Tom Brady has been in Africa with his family. In fact, Brady offered up a lengthy post today about just how exciting the trip has been. Below, you can see him thank his family, while also talking about relationships and his gratitude right now.

Tom Brady Speaks

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa,” Tom Brady wrote. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has.” Simply put, Brady is living his best life right now. Nothing can stop him, and retirement seems to work pretty well for him right now.

Now that he is in a romance with Irina Shayk, it will be interesting to see what his next moves are. That Fox deal is still waiting for him, but no one knows if he will actually go through with it. Let us know what you think of Brady’s post-retirement maneuvers, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

