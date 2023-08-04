Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Enjoy New York Sushi Date

The rumors surrounding former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk have seemingly been confirmed. The two were spotted enjoying dinner at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca on July 28. The rumors about the two originated from rumors about Michael Rubin’s White Party for the Fourth of July. Shayk reportedly “threw herself” at Brady and spent the entire night following him around the party. However, a representative for Shayk called the rumors “totally false” and went as far as to label them as “malicious.”

Despite this, Shayk then reportedly spent the night at Brady’s house in late July. Paparazzi caught some PDA the following morning and the rumor mill was once again operating at full capacity. The latest rumors come from an anonymous source who spoke with Page Six. “I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in. [He] was immediately taken to a private room. A few minutes later, I was outside chatting with some friends when I saw Irina come in and be taken to the same private room,” the source claimed.

Brady And Shayk Seen But Not Heard

FLORENCE, ITALY – JUNE 14: Irina Shayk walks the runway at the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue “Runway Icons” show at Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

However, neither party has confirmed the relationship publicly. Page Six reached out to representatives for both individuals but did not receive a response. Meanwhile, a new romance isn’t the only thing that Brady has been investing in as of late. Earlier this week, it was announced that Brady would be joining Birmingham City FC as a minority owner. Birmingham City currently plays in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer. However, the team has been in a slump in recent years. They had not finished higher than 17th in the 24-team league since 2016.

“So here’s the deal, I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club,” Brady said. “And maybe you’re asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing. I’ll see you at St Andrew’s soon. It’s time to get to work.”

