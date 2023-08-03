Tom Brady Expands Sports Ownership Portfolio To English Soccer Team

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has added another asset to his ever-growing sports ownership portfolio. Brady, who already owns stakes in the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders, was recently announced as a new minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club. Birmingham City currently plays in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer. However, the team has been in a slump in recent years. They had not finished higher than 17th in the 24-team league since 2016.

According to a statement released by the club, Brady will serve as the chairman of the advisory board at the club. Furthermore, he will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.” However, Brady will be the first to admit that he’s got a lot to learn. “Maybe you’re asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it.”

Brady Latest In Wave Of Celebrity Soccer Owners

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Of course, Brady is just the latest celebrity to invest in English soccer. The best example of this is Ryan Reynolds, who purchased non-league side Wrexham in November 2020. Reynolds, along with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, have turned Wrexham into a worldwide sensation. The team earned promotion to the English Football League at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, the NFL’s JJ Watt, along with his pro soccer player wife Kealia, invested in the Premier League club Burnley earlier this year. “When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support. We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan, Vincent and the entire organisation. And we are looking forward to working with them. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League,” the couple said in a statement.

