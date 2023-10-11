Tom Brady-Owned Soccer Club Hires Wayne Rooney As Manager

Birmingham City FC, the English soccer club in which Tom Brady is a minority owner, has hired English soccer legend Wayne Rooney as their new manager. Rooney, who left DC United of the MLS over the weekend, replaces John Eustace, who was fired on Monday. "I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It's a project that gives me a sense of purpose. I can't wait to get started," Rooney said in a statement. Birmingham, who survived a relegation battle last season, is currently in sixth place in the EFL Championship.

Rooney retired from professional play in 2021 after 19 years of senior football, primarily in the Premier League. His first coaching role was with Derby County, the team he retired with. However, he left Derby to coach DC United in 2022. Now he returns to England for another shot at a club on the rise. However, the move has caused a stir amongst Birmingham fans. Rooney steps in to replace a manager who had started the season with five wins in his first 11 games. That includes back-to-back wins in their most recent matches. Eustace was fired after Birmingham beat local rivals West Brom 3-1. Rooney's first game in charge will be a road game against Middlesborough on October 21.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Brady recently opened up about the possibility that he will unretire for a second time and return to the NFL. Brady once more shut down the idea, saying his family would "kill him" if he did. The latest broaching of the topic came after YouTuber MrBeast suggested that the ratings of Brady's Let's Go podcast, on which Beast was guesting, would skyrocket if Brady returned to the league. “My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight," Brady said.

Furthermore, it's not a statement without precedent. Brady's decision to unretire and play in the 2022 NFL season was widely been cited as one of the factors that led to his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen. However, Brady has been adamant that his retirement following the 2022 season is final. He won't be coming back to the league to help the Pats, Jets, Raiders, or whoever else desperately needs a starting quarterback.

