birmingham city
Sports
Tom Brady-Owned Soccer Club Hires Wayne Rooney As Manager
Rooney replaces the recently-ousted John Eustace.
By
Ben Mock
Oct 11, 2023
Sports
Tom Brady Expands Sports Ownership Portfolio To English Soccer Team
Brady could be headed to St Andrew's this season.
By
Ben Mock
Aug 03, 2023
