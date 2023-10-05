Tom Brady’s Jersey From Final NFL Game To Hit Auction Block Next Month

A game-worn Tom Brady jersey from the last game of his NFL career has been put up for auction by Sothesby's. The lot will be sold at the auction the famed house is holding at the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix. The jersey comes from the Buccaneers' 31-14 Wild Card loss to the Cowboys in January 2023. Furthermore, the piece is valued at $2.5 million, which would make it the most expensive game-worn NFL jersey ever to sell at auction. The current record is held by a Joe Montana jersey that the Niners legend wore during two Super Bowls. That sold for $1.2 million earlier this year.

"There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport -- Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammed Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth. For the National Football League, it’s Tom Brady. Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady’s unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction," Brahm Watcher, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables, told TMZ.

Tom Brady Makes Surprise Appearance At Trading Card Event

However, game-worn jerseys isn't the only memorabilia that Brady is getting into lately. Last weekend, the NFL legend stopped by a trading card store in New Jersey for their Rip Night. Meanwhile, the trading card event was shocked to have such big-name guests. Furthermore, this caused the parking lot to become flooded with fans as the store only had a capacity of 100. Brady embraced the nature of the event, trading cards with fans and kids in attendance.

"This was incredible. Unreal. I did not expect the turnout. We were notified on short notice. We talked to the kids and got them involved. The smiles on these kids' faces. The experience of trading their own cards with an athlete and celebrity is an experience they'll probably never have again," store owner Jon Riffle told TMZ. Furthermore, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin also attended the event.

