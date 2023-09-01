Michael Jordan’s Copy Of “To Kill A Mockingbird” Goes Up For Auction

In 1995, acclaimed author Harper Lee sent Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan a signed copy of her book To Kill A Mockingbird. The book had just turned 35 and Lee sent out a select number of signed copies to celebrities she was connected to. One of those people was Jordan. “To Michael Jordan. Best wishes, Harper Lee,” the simple note reads on the first page. It’s unclear what connection Lee and Jordan shared but it was another for Jordan to get the special treatment.

The book remained in Jordan’s possession until 2006 when it was taken by his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy as part of their divorce settlement. Additionally, the book was later acquired by a private collector. Now the book will go up for sale via an auction overseen by Moments in Time. While the price is only revealed on request, TMZ has confirmed that the auction house is seeking $24,000 for the one-of-a-kind item.

Where Does Jordan’s To Kill A Mockingbird Stack Up In Memorabilia Auctions?

Portrait of American novelist Harper Lee smokes a cigarette as she sits on the porch of her parents home, Monroeville, Alabama, May 1961. Lee’s novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ was award the 1961 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction the previous month. (Photo by Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images)

Despite its one-of-a-kind status, $24,000 is an absolute bargain for Michael Jordan memorabilia. The most expensive Michael Jordan auction was for a game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the ’98 Finals. That sold for $10.1 million in September 2022. The copy of To Kill A Mockingbird does hold some value though. In 2019, a basketball signed by Jordan during his rookie season was sold for $22,000. Meanwhile, a signed photo of Jordan dunking on Magic Johnson sold for $29,000 in 2014. Additionally, a set of game-used golf clubs sold for $26,000 in 2019.

But what about book auctions? Where does this one-of-a-kind item stack up? Well, if you thought sports collectors were bad… The record sale of a book at auction was set earlier this year. In May 2023, the Codex Sassoon, a near-complete Hebrew Bible dating back to the 9th or 10th century, sold for $38.1 million. It was purchased by the American ambassador to Romania, who gifted it to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, the most expensive sale of a printed document was set in 2021. That record belongs to a first printing of the US Constitution, which was sold for $43.2 million.

