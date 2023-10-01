Tom Brady And Travis Scott Surprise Fans At Trading Card Event

Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and Kevin Hart served as surprise guests at the Topps and Fanatics Rip Night in Linwood, New Jersey this weekend. Meanwhile, the trading card event was shocked to have such big-name guests. Furthermore, this caused the parking lot to become flooded with fans as the store only had a capacity of 100. Brady embraced the nature of the event, trading cards with fans and kids in attendance.

"This was incredible. Unreal. I did not expect the turnout. We were notified on short notice. We talked to the kids and got them involved. The smiles on these kids' faces. The experience of trading their own cards with an athlete and celebrity is an experience they'll probably never have again," store owner Jon Riffle told TMZ. Furthermore, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin also attended the event.

Brady, Scott, And Hart All In At Jay-Z Gala

LINWOOD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Tom Brady attends Fanatics and Topps 'Hobby Rip Night' Event with Michael Rubin, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and Travis Scott on September 30, 2023 in Linwood, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Furthermore, the quartet of famous faces were in New Jersey for a gala thrown by Rubin, Jay-Z, and Meek Mill for the REFORM Alliance. Scott, Quavo, and Lil Baby were just some of the a-lister performers who gave an intimate concert to about 200 people. Additionally, the event was a James Bond-themed charity blackjack tournament hosted by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Rubin in Atlantic City. Meanwhile, other performers included Fat Joe, Fabolous, Lil Durk, and French Montana. The event included an auction that reportedly raised over $24 million for charity.

While Jay-Z didn't perform atop the marble bars and custom-made gaming tables, he was said to be "holding court" alongside a group including Kyle Kuzma, according to Page Six. Famous faces at the event included Kim Kardashian, Jack Harlow, and Matthew McConaughey. Meanwhile, the auction was emceed by Kevin Hart. The event was in honor of Reform Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to parole, probation, and sentencing reform. Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Rubin are all board members.

