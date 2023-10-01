Kim Kardashian Flirts With Tom Brady During Artwork Bid: Report

Rumors around their alleged fling didn't amount to much, but that doesn't mean that people aren't still shipping a relationship between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian. Moreover, a new TMZ report with eyewitnesses as sources shows that the two, if not actually flirting, at least know how to lean into that for an audience. Apparently, the reality star and football icon went to an auction to bid on a George Condo painting at the Reform Alliance Charity in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night (September 30). Apparently the SKIMS mogul started the process with a $500K bid, which the former New England Patriot one-upped. In fact, they kept that going until launching a full-on bidding war between themselves.

Eyewitnesses labeled their interaction as "super fun and flirty," TMZ detailed, as they giggled and stared in each other's direction. Eventually, the bid got to $2 million, at which point event organizers decided to give both Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady a George Condo painting of their own (apparently Brady got the one they were bidding for, and Kim will get her own commissioned piece from the artist). Of course, they still had to cough up $2 million for their artwork. But what dent can that make in their wallet when they sit at the top of their respective fields?

Kim Kardashian In New York City In 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kim Kardashian attends KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty)

Still, that's not all the celebrity sightings and hosting that the Reform Alliance had to offer during the weekend. In addition to this auction event, the organization also held a Casino Night seeking "to raise funds to transform probation and parole laws." Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill chaired the gathering, and tickets for the gala began at $500K. Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady also hung out at this event, and performers throughout the night included Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more.Would you have attended this get-together or decided to spend your half-a-million dollars on a George Condo piece?

Regardless, it's kind of funny to think about Kim and Tom getting their own paintings despite their efforts to dunk on the other. Their rumored romance caught the eyes of thousands of fans and family members, including one reportedly disgruntled Kanye West. We'll see if this speculation dies down in the future, or if any interaction between the two will result in more buzz. For more news and the latest updates on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady, come back to HNHH.

