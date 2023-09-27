Tom Brady Reveals Post-NFL Weight Loss, Attributes It To Calmer Lifestyle

Tom Brady says he's lost 10 lbs since retiring from the NFL. Speaking on the Let's Go podcast, Brady attributed it, and his leaner and fitter figure, to finally being able to relax. “I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health. You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid.” Previously, Brady revealed he had lost 15 lbs during his final season in the league. However, that was a mix of a bad season compounded by his unfolding divorce.

Brady stepped away after the 2022 season and has been adamant about kicking back and relaxing. Brady will become part of the NFL broadcast team at Fox in 2024. However, until then, he has been vocal about exploring all the things he wasn't able to do as an NFL quarterback. He's been seen all of the world in recent months and has made sporting investments in the Aces, Raiders, and Birmingham City FC.

Tom Brady Playing The Field

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honoring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One of the areas in which Brady has invested a lot of time is romance. Throughout the summer, Brady has been linked with Russian model Irina Shayk. However, Brady has been spotted wining and dining other women in Miami and New York in recent weeks. Furthermore, another claimed that “Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now. His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future." Brady is primarily based in Miami but maintains a residence in NYC.

Despite these salacious claims, the arrangement may suit Shayk just fine. Per the outlet, Shayk doesn't see the former NFL pro as a long-term romantic option. According to a source, Shayk's end goal is to marry ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a six-year-old daughter. This comes after a trip the pair took together in late August. During that Italian vacation, Shayk was seen posing topless. “Years have been put into the relationship,” the source said.

