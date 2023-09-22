Gisele Bundchen Laments Tom Brady Divorce, Says She Wishes Marriage Could Have Lasted

Gisele Bündchen has lamented that her marriage to Tom Brady ended in divorce during her first major interview since the split. “[Our split was] not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart," the Brazilian model told CBS.

Furthermore, Bündchen opened up about the struggles she had faced since splitting from the NFL legend. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings," she told PEOPLE in a separate interview.

Brady Eyes Casual Relationships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gisele Bündchen departs The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Since the divorce, it seems as though Brady has eyed more casual romantic company. While linked to her for some months now, Brady is reportedly not exclusive with Russian model Irina Shayk. Per sources at Page Six, Brady has been spotted wining and dining other women in Miami and New York in recent weeks. Furthermore, another claimed that “Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now. His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future." Brady is primarily based in Miami but maintains a residence in NYC.

Meanwhile, Page Six has also dropped their fair share of headlines about Shayk herself. Per the outlet, Shayk doesn't see the former NFL pro as a long-term romantic option. According to a source, Shayk's end goal is to marry ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a six-year-old daughter. This comes after a trip the pair took together in late August. During that Italian vacation, Shayk was seen posing topless. “Years have been put into the relationship,” the source said.

