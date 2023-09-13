New York Jets Do Not Plan To Contact Tom Brady Amid QB Woes

The Jets will not be reaching out to former longtime division rival Tom Brady to aid them in their quarterback woes. Brady's name had been floated as an outside-the-box addition after Aaron Rodgers was ruled for the season after just four snaps. However, per The Athletic, Brady is not one of the people that the Jets will be reaching out to this week. However, it's likely that Brady was never more than a name that writers were using to pad their articles. The GOAT has made it very clear over the past few months that his second retirement was going to be permanent. Furthermore, Brady now partially owns the Raiders. It's hard to see him being allowed to suit up for another team in the league.

The Jets have made it clear the last 24 hours that Zach Wilson is their starter. I'm told this is their plan headed into Dallas and beyond, per multiple sources. While they have looked at every option on the table, the team believes Wilson is their best choice," Dianna Russini summarized on Twitter. However, she did note in her article that the Jets will be adding a third quarterback this week. It remains to be seen who that, presumably veteran presence, will be.

Read More: NFLPA calls for ban on artificial surfaces after Rodgers injury

Zach Wilson Is the Jets' QB1...For Now

As mentioned, the Jets have named Zach Wilson, their starter for the past two seasons, QB1 going forward. The question is how long that will remain the case. The Jets will remain a playoff contender for the time being. However, Rodgers was the guy they saw as the missing piece. They have missed the playoffs both years that Wilson has been the starter. Furthermore, despite beating the Bills in Week 1, the road only gets harder from here.

Wilson's first start of 2023 will be against the Cowboys, who come off a 40-0 win over the Giants. While Robert Salah and company seem confident in Wilson, that could all change next week. After all, Salah had no qualms about benching Wilson to end the 2022 season. Unfortunately, it looks like it might be another season of pain for the Jets corner of East Rutherford. That is unless the Mormon MILF Hunter has one of the greatest turnarounds we have ever seen from a quarterback.

Read More: Antonio Brown seemingly wants to return to Pittsburgh

[via]