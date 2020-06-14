quarterback
- SportsNew York Jets Do Not Plan To Contact Tom Brady Amid QB WoesDon't hold your breath for the return of TB12.By Ben Mock
- SportsTampa Bay Buccaneers Continue To Have Saddest QB Battle Of The OffseasonThings aren't looking great under center in Tampa.By Ben Mock
- SportsPat Mahomes Names His Top QBs Of Past And PresentPat Mahomes has broken down the greats at the position he arguably dominates.By Ben Mock
- SportsRavens GM Makes Shocking Draft StatementThe Ravens didn't rule out replacing Lamar in the NFL Draft.By Ben Mock
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Set To Star In New Netflix "Quarterback" DocPatrick Mahomes will also be joined by two other NFL QBs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Wilson Gives Future Zahir A Football LessonFuture Zahir might have a future at the quarterback position.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColts GM Won't Commit To Carson Wentz As Starter For 2022The Colts seem like they may be moving on from Carson Wentz.By Cole Blake
- SportsZach Wilson Says The Jets' Starting QB Job "Must Be Earned"Zach Wilson spoke with reporters at rookie minicamp, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SportsAaron Rodgers Will Not Return To Packers Unless GM Brian Gutekunst Is Fired: ReportAaron Rodgers reportedly will not return to the Packers unless they fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Smith Announces Retirement From FootballAlex Smith made an incredible comeback last season, and now, he's calling it a career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Denies Allegations As He Is Sued For Sexual Assault: ReportThe allegations come while Watson is trying to leave the Texans. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDrew Brees Announces Retirement From NFLDrew Brees is officially retiring from the NFL.By Cole Blake
- SportsTim Tebow To Join New York Mets For Spring Training For 5th Straight YearTim Tebow is joining the Mets for spring training.By Cole Blake
- SportsMatthew Stafford & Lions Agree To Part Ways: ReportMatthew Stafford and the Lions have reportedly mutually agreed to part ways.By Cole Blake
- SportsQuavo Shoots His Shot With Denver Broncos: "Y'all Still Need A QB?"Quavo wants to play Quarterback for the Denver Broncos.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRussell Wilson Crowns Himself Best QB In The NFL, Debates EnsueThe Seahawks star said in an interview that he's the best QB in the league & while he had plenty of support, other names came up in conversation.By Erika Marie
- FootballEagles Sign Josh McCown As Back Up QB: ReportMcCown is on the practice squad. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJosh Rosen Cut By DolphinsJosh Rosen has been bounced from two teams in his first two seasons.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith Cleared For Full Football Activity, Following Gruesome Leg InjuryAlex Smith says he has been cleared for full football activity.By Cole Blake
- SportsCam Newton Breaks Silence On Replacing Tom Brady In New EnglandCam Newton has broken his silence on replacing Tom Brady as the Patriot's quarterback.By Cole Blake
- SportsCam Newton Signs 1-Year Deal With Patriots To Replace Tom Brady: ReportCam Newton will reportedly play for the New England Patriots in 2020.By Cole Blake
- SportsSeahawks HC Pete Carroll Admits He Regrets Not Signing Colin KaepernickPete Carroll admits that he regrets not signing Colin Kaepernick in 2017.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeion Sanders Comments On Son's Workout With Tom BradyDeion Sanders' son Shedeur is a four-star recruit coming out of high school and Tom Brady is looking to help him.By Alexander Cole