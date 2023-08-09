Gisele Bundchen Opens Up About Tom Brady Divorce

Tom Brady saw a lot of things end in 2022. Not only did he confirm that his football career was over, but he also saw his marriage to Gisele Bündchen come to an end. Brady and Bündchen wed in 2009 and have three children together. However, the couple appeared to drift apart in recent years. Furthermore, it is believed that Brady’s decision to put football over family and un-retire before the 2022 season was a major contributing factor to the divorce.

Bündchen has been mostly quiet about the split since it was made official last October. Instead, the Brazilian model has been working on co-parenting her child and putting her life back together. However, she recently opened up about some of the impact that the decision has had on her life. In particular, she spoke on how being in such a high-profile marriage complicates things.

Bundchen Opens Up Amid Brady Romance Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow. Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way,” Bündchen told Vogue Brazil this week. It’s the first time that Bündchen has gone into detail about the impact of her divorce from the NFL star. Of course, the interview comes amid a wave of headlines about Brady. This includes a new sports ownership position and a rumored romance.

TB12 is reportedly dating Russian model Irina Shayk, to whom he has been linked for a number of months now. The pair were spotted enjoying a private date at a Tribeca sushi restaurant last week. While neither party has publicly confirmed the relationship, it’s no longer that much of a secret. In response to the rumors, Bündchen previously stated that she simply wants Brady to “be happy.” The Brazilian supermodel has not been linked to any public romances herself since splitting with Brady.

