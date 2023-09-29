Kim Kardashian Sports Perfect Pink Dress During Paris Fashion Week

This week is Paris Fashion Week and the entire Kardashian clan has been showing out pretty much the entire time. Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner have all shown up at various runway shows all week. For Kendall in particular, it's been mixed results. She's appeared on some pretty major runways as a model including the Versace and Schiaparelli shows. But many fans online have been pretty critical of her actual performance as a model. She's been called out multiple times at different shows for not having her runway walk mastered.

Kim Kardashian is also in town and made a much more low-stakes appearance at Victoria Beckham's fashion show. According to Page Six, she turned up with her mother Kris Jenner in perfectly contrasting outfits. Kim's bubblegum pink dress absolutely stole the show but Kris' black-on-black leather jacket look was another major highlight. Unsurprisingly they were among the guests of honor at the show. They took a spot next to Anna Wintour and Victoria's husband David Beckham alongside the pair's three kids.

Kim Kardashian's Pink Dress At Victoria Beckham's Show

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Kim Kardashian attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner - Arrivals at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Earlier this week Kim Kardashian was caught twinning with her daughter North West. The pair are often spotted together and even more often make viral tiktoks on their shared KimandNorth account. Cameras caught the pair out at earlier Paris Fashion Week events sporting matching temporary tattoos and neon Chanel outfits.

Recently Kim Kardashian also ventured once again into the medium of acting. She's appearing in the celebrity themed new season of American Horror Story. Fans have pretty universally praised her performance in the show thus far and many are excited about where the season will go next. What do you think of Kim Kardashian's Paris fashion week looks? Let us know in the comment section below.

