Kendall Jenner’s Versace Runway Walk Slammed By Fans: See Reactions

As the highest-paid model in the world and as a part of one of the most famous celebrity families in the world, Kendall Jenner has a lot of pressure on her to impress. Most recently, she got a shot at that for the Versace fashion show on Friday (September 22) in Milan, and it garnered mixed reception among fans and detractors alike. Moreover, the 27-year-old still has plenty of supporters who will cheer her on as she pursues her ambitions. On the flip side, many deem her a nepo baby who doesn't even do a good job walking the walk instead of talking the talk. Still, at least she was able to enjoy the Gucci show that day with Anna Wintour and her boo Bad Bunny.

As one fan on Reddit posited, it's hard for many to ignore the dissonance between her background and her abilities. "It’s so funny how she eschews her nepotism and connection to the Klan bc look at this s**t. And it’s extra funny that she will never improve bc she is a narcissist/egomaniac," one user brutally stated. Regardless of whether you agree or not, it's also tough to solely single out Kendall Jenner for doing something that plenty of celebrities have the luxury to do.

Kendall Jenner On The Versace Fashion Show Runway

What's more is that last year, the entrepreneur and model also faced backlash for suggesting her path was rougher than it was. During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, she spoke on her modeling journey. "I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder," Kendall Jenner said of her privilege. "Only because people probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show." Check out more reactions to her Versace runway walk on Friday below.

Fans React To Her Walk

Meanwhile, with all the opportunities open to the California native, this conversation will always be an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. For example, she recently stripped down on a horse for a Stella McCartney campaign, and will likely model at fashion shows for the foreseeable future. We'll see if public perception shifts, or if it shifts her career. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kendall Jenner.

